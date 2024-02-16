ABC Council issues advice after brown bins were not emptied
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council has apologised to householders who may have missed having their brown bins emptied this week.
The council has confirmed that brown bin collections were impacted on Wednesday and Thursday, with homes in the Portadown and Armagh areas mainly affected.
A spokesperson for the local authority said: “If your brown was not collected, please present it on your next scheduled collection day. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”