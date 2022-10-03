ABC Council recycling centre hours reduced

From Monday, October 3, 2022 opening hours at the centres have been reduced and the public urged to take note of the changes to avoid disappointment and unnecessary journeys.

The six centres impacted by the timetable changes are Armagh, Fairgreen Portadown, Keady, Markethill, Newline Lurgan and Tandragee.

Keady recycling centre was open today (Monday, October 3) from 9am to 4pm but after that will be closed on a Monday. Until April 30 it will open Tuesday – Saturday 9am to 3:45pm.

ABC recycling centres are moving to winter opening hours.

Until April 30, Armagh recycling centre will open on Monday-Friday from 8am to 4:15pm and on Saturday from 9am to 4:15pm.

Fairgreen recycling centre in Portadown will open on Monday-Friday, from 8.30am to 5:45pm and on Saturday 8:30am to 3:45pm until March 31.

Markethill recycling centre will be closed on Mondays and will will open Tuesday-Saturday from 9am to 3.45pm until April 30.

New Line recycling centre in Lurgan will open on Monday – Friday from 8.30am to 5.45pm and on Saturday mornings from 8.30am to 3.45pm until March 31.

Tandragee recycling centre will be closed on Mondays and will open from Tuesday to Saturdays from 9am to 3.45pm until April 30.

The borough’s other recycling centres in Banbridge, Dromore and Rathfriland begin their winter opening hours on Tuesday, November 1.