ABC Council three-day trip to 'showcase the borough' in the Netherlands is approved

The delegation to the Lustrum A37 Business Group from May 12-15 will include ABC Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley (DUP, Craigavon DEA), chair of Economic Development & Regeneration Committee, Cllr Kevin Savage (Sinn Féin, Banbridge DEA), ABC chief executive, Roger Wilson, and a council officer.

Committee members have also approved a recommendation to allocate £2,500 towards costs associated with the visit.

The agenda item explained that attending the event was a unique opportunity to showcase the borough internationally: “The ABC Recovery and Growth Framework reinforces the council’s ongoing commitment to support the inclusive recovery and growth of the local economy.

Alderman Stephen Moutray. Picture: ABC Borough Council.

“Part of this includes the council’s commitment to reach out, network, showcase and promote the borough as a destination for investment opportunities.“[This follows] a successful educational visit to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council on June 15, 2023.

“The A37 Business Group is a unique network of leaders representing business education, government, healthcare, culture and defence. Its primary aim is to grow and prosper their region by strengthening co-operation between its ever-growing memberships.

“During this proposed visit, council representatives will meet with local mayors, business associates from the A37 Business Group as well as attend educational industry site visits. This will be part of an international visit to help strengthen the council’s relationships and links with the business group and region in the Netherlands.

Councillor Liam Mackle. Picture: Aaron McCracken.

“There are a number of key strategic objectives to the international exchange which will benefit both council and our international partners. In particular it is an opportunity to help develop our joint understanding of each other’s regions, and identify future opportunities to work much more closely.