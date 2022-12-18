Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has announced details of bin collections and recycling centre opening times over the Christmas holiday period.

Bins due for collection on Monday, December 26 will be collected on Saturday, December 24.

Bins will be collected as normal on December 27-30 and on January 2.

Recycling centres at New Line, Lurgan and Fairgreen, Portadown will be open on December 24 and closed from December 25-27. They will be open again from December 28-31 and closed on January 1 and 2.

The Keady, Markethill and Tandragee recycling centres will open on December 24 and closed on December 27. They will be open from December 28-31 and closed on January 2.

Banbridge, Dromore and Rathfriland recycling centres will be open on December 24 and closed from December 26-27. They will be open from December 28-31 and closed on January 2.

