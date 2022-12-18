Bins due for collection on Monday, December 26 will be collected on Saturday, December 24.
Bins will be collected as normal on December 27-30 and on January 2.
Recycling centres at New Line, Lurgan and Fairgreen, Portadown will be open on December 24 and closed from December 25-27. They will be open again from December 28-31 and closed on January 1 and 2.
The Keady, Markethill and Tandragee recycling centres will open on December 24 and closed on December 27. They will be open from December 28-31 and closed on January 2.
Banbridge, Dromore and Rathfriland recycling centres will be open on December 24 and closed from December 26-27. They will be open from December 28-31 and closed on January 2.
Residents with further enquiries can call the council on 0300 0300 900.