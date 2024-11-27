ABC: councillor warns there must be ‘no repeat of’ Santa events faux pas on Remembrance Day
Speaking at Monday night’s (November 25) full meeting of the local authority, the DUP representative for Craigavon DEA commented: “Remembrance Day is an important memorial day to the many thousands of people across the ABC area who gather at the local war memorials, to commemorate the contribution and loss of military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and all worldwide conflicts.
“Representatives from our council laid wreaths at the war memorials, a short service was held and a two-minute silence observed. A sombre, dignified and respectful time.
“I was contacted the following day by members of the public who attended some of the services, asking why this council had decided not to post any form of respect of remembrance for the service and sacrifice of all those who defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.”
The DUP representative said she could not understand why it had been deemed appropriate to promote Christmas-related events instead at the time: “Our council’s social media launched a full day of promoting Santa on tour, and the upcoming festive activities.
“Whoever made this decision, it was totally unwise and disrespectful during this important day of remembrance. I did contact our chief executive who did apologise and explained that our communications are organised ahead of time, and programmed to go out seven days a week.
“Remembrance Day is held annually and has been commemorated for over a hundred years, so I cannot understand why this issue arose, but to ensure that this does not happen again I would propose two points.
“Number one, that going forward, any promotion on social media for Santa or the Christmas campaign is respectably put on hold during Remembrance Sunday.
“And secondly, that a list is forwarded to the communications team from the Lord Mayor and chief executive’s office, of the small number of annual ceremonial occasions where council members are representing the ABC area.
“Council must ensure that this does not happen again, and all annual ceremonial events are covered on the day, and not a few days later when it’s really not appropriate.”
Alderman Tinsley’s proposal was seconded by Alderman Mark Baxter (DUP, Lagan River DEA).
François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
