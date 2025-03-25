ABC planners turn down application for retention of mobile home
The site – 93a Derryane Road – is also in close proximity to Peatlands Park, an Area of Special Scientific Interest.
Objectors, describing themselves as “worried neighbours”, explained the mobile home has been in situ for some time, stating: “The caravan arrived over two years ago with no notification or planning permission.
"The caravan does not fit in with our beautiful countryside surroundings. It has been a complete eyesore since its arrival.”
ABC planning officers explained the continued presence of the mobile home is in breach of a number of planning criteria.
Their report states: “Planning permission may be granted for a residential caravan or mobile home, for a temporary period only, in exceptional circumstances.
"These exceptional circumstances include the provision of temporary residential accommodation pending the development of a permanent dwelling.
"Officers note that the mobile home is not associated with the development of a permanent dwelling. In terms of design, the mobile home is not similar to existing dwelling construction in the locality.
"Officers agree that the design of the building is inappropriate for the site and its locality. A mobile home does not typically align with the principles outlined in the Building on Tradition, rural design guide. The guide emphasises design that reflects local architectural heritage and vernacular styles.
"The mobile home features a standardised, utilitarian design finished externally with green and cream panelling. The structure lacks traditional features, natural materials and contextual aesthetics.”
