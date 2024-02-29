Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 13 localities in questions – with populations ranging from 1,000 to 4,000 residents – are Aghagallon, Bleary, Donaghcloney, Dollingstown, Gilford, Keady, Laurelvale, Markethill, Rathfriland, Richhill, Tandragee, Magheralin and Waringstown.

The upgrade works will be rolled out as part of the Active Travel scheme, which is part of the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme (CRSSRP).

The Active Travel initiative aims to improve walking and cycling mobility in 13 smaller locations throughout the ABC borough. Picture: unsplash

Speaking at a recent Economic Development & Regeneration Committee meeting of the local authority, Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon (SDLP, Armagh DEA) was pleased to note that Keady had been given top priority.

“Obviously we want to ensure [funding] spread across the the geographical area,” he said. “I know in relation to Keady I’ve spoken to to Roads Service and they’re keen to get moving on it because they want to tie in some other works as well. I am keen to see projects move quickly and get done in time for the scheme deadline.”

Alderman Mark Baxter was a lot less enthusiastic about what he saw as money ill spent.

“The new lighting between the Lisnasure Road and Baird Avenue [in Donaghcloney] would be very welcome, but the issue I have with it is I’ve been fighting with Roads Service for the last two years,” he said.

“Roads Service have taken away lighting from back streets and back paths, so just about eight months ago they have taken the lighting out of that particular area and refused to put it back.

“It’s really angered locals. They’ve settled down now but I’m just a wee bit conscious, if we start to put lights up there again they’re going to start hammering my door.

“We were told those lights couldn’t go back up because Roads Service aren’t doing them. You get them on that path up there, but what about the rest of the path, and in Donaghcloney? They all got their lights taken down. So this is going to cause a wee bit of confusion here in the community, I have to say that.

“It’s a bit bizarre that that’s the type of thing that we’re funding.”

The DUP representative went on to refer to the new footpaths in Waringstown.

Sections of the new footpath, past Waringstown PS gates and the Mace shop, are particularly treacherous and slippery, he claimed.

He commented: “In the last scheme that we’ve done there, there’s been a huge issue there with the paths and it is well documented. I’ve sent numerous emails back and forward. That needs addressed. There’s a footpath there and I know it’s passed all the skid tests and whatever, but the reality is there’s people falling on that footpath every week.

“Councillor [Paul] Greenfield – in his absence he won’t mind me saying it – he fell on it the other day too and actually wrecked himself.”

When contacted, Cllr Greenfield confirmed that this had been the case. The Waringstown resident explained that he walks his dog every morning and that he slipped outside the school gates. He also confirmed that it had been quite a bad fall.

Ald Baxter continued: “There’s a real issue there, and I know when you get them power-hosed, there’s residue off the trees, there’s been all sorts of things, but those paths haven’t been adopted by Roads Service so they’re still under council’s responsibility. Last night we sat in committee here talking about golf balls going into Loughgall Park and we would be liable. It’s going to come to that stage because there was a person hospitalised recently. They fell on those footpaths, and it’s going to come when there’s going to be claims against this council, so that needs addressed.

“So it’s wonderful that we’re spending £200,000 in Waringstown, but people will ask the question ‘Why are you spending £200,000 on that, whenever the footpaths that were put in before, people are avoiding them and walking on the road? Surely the money would be better spent on things like that’.

“I’m just trying to articulate how people will come to us. The first thing is about the lights. ‘Sure you took the lights down and you’re putting them back up again. These footpaths aren’t fit for purpose and you’re going to put a cycle lane in?’

“’You know when you look at the cycle lane going into Banbridge and going past the Academy, there’s never a bike on it’. That’s the sort of criticism that we get as elected representatives. I just wanted to put that out there and put it on the public record.

“Whilst we’re delighted that that money’s coming to the rural areas, I expect criticism from the public.”

Councillor Peter Lavery (Alliance, Lurgan DEA) pointed out that promoting sustainable forms of transport tied in with climate change legislation.

“It’s great to see this level of investment of Active Travel in the borough, not just in the more urban areas but in those rural settlements as well. I hope that we’re entering into a brave new world in terms of DfI, with increased requirements for funding of Active Travel measures.

“I think the recent climate change legislation required DfI to spend 10% of its budget on supporting Active Travel.”

Alderman Paul Berry (Independent, Cusher DEA) was highly critical of what he felt were ill thought-out connectivity plans.

“I certainly welcome funding of any nature when rural but is it a proper way to use such resources? Because I take a look at my own area of Laurelvale / Mullavilly. What it’s really saying is that you need a few more bicycle stands.

“When it talks about existing levels of signage and wayfinding, and talking about the traffic-calming measures already in place, there’s evidence of speeding.

“This has been raised with Roads Service before but they’re not fit for purpose anymore, because they’ll point you to the PSNI when it comes to measures of this nature.

“I could think of better ways to use resources to improve the village settings.

“In Markethill it mentions about the A28 being an obstacle for cyclists [and about there being] an opportunity to enhance connections. How on Earth do you do that across that busy road? How do they propose to do that?

“One of our former councillors, Alderman [Jim] Speers was constantly on in relation to a footbridge across that main road – that’s the only way you would connect it.

“If you’re going to to get a message in a shop you’re going to stick your bike outside the shop, you’re not going to park it 50 yards down the road or put it on a bicycle stand.

“So I would like to see something more serious in this, something more beneficial.

“As for Tandragee, excuse my ignorance but I don’t know what they are for doing there, because we’ve had a public realm relatively new and fresh which is 20 years old. It’s a very busy town, which we don’t need to be told. Wide streets with ample parking. Potential for a ‘parklet’. What’s a ‘parklet’?

“What are we getting out of this? Funding is welcome but [we need] proper resources for these rural areas, because I’m sick to the teeth of going to the likes of Roads Service, raising issues about road safety measures for villages and for town centres, and even more recently where there’s been a need for pedestrian barriers in a local village, and the clowns in Roads Service – I don’t mind calling them that – will come back to you and say ‘Sorry, that’s a PSNI matter’.

“I think there could be money better spent. We don’t need to be told there needs to be a better connectivity between Gosford and Markethill town centre, but I can’t see how this is going to deliver on that, and the bicycle parked outside a shop, there’s hardly a need for a bicycle stand.”

Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath (DUP, Portadown DEA) echoed Alderman Berry’s sentiment.

“I do share some frustration reading through this report,” he said. “If we look at Markethill, I see a mention of some sort of uncontrolled crossing for the A28, and that would be totally unsuitable.

“If we’re really serious here we’re talking about a footbridge across connecting the village to Gosford, and that’s really important.

“We’re talking about new footways and new footpaths. There’s a fantastic sports complex out at Kilclooney, and children and young people have to walk from the village out that road to that sports complex in dark evenings, and there’s already been one fatality on that road in recent times.

“There’s issues there that are not in this report that should be in. If we’re looking at a programme going forward, let’s really sit down, analyse where the needs are.