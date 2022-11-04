Lisburn’s environment committee has backed a consultation with the Department of Justice to raise the level to 14 years old.

The current age of criminality in Northern Ireland at 10 years old, was highlighted by Cllr Simon Lee (SDLP) as “embarrassing” as it is the lowest in Europe alongside the other regions of the UK.

However, Lisburn South councillor, Alan Givan (DUP) put across his view that a lot of crime could still be done by those under the new recommended age limit.

Lisburn South councillor, Alan Givan

He said: “I have a 14-year-old grandson, who is 6’3” and plays rugby, he’s a big fella and he could do some damage.

“But he knows right from wrong at his age.

“There are acts of vandalism and grievous bodily harm that many 14-year-olds could be responsible for.

“I intend to support the consultation to the Department of Justice, but I would ask the age should be up by only two years to 12 years old.”

A need to focus on the need for new holding facilities for youth offenders was raised by chairman Martin Gregg (Alliance) with a council officer to seek further clarification.

Concerns about the potential to narrow the view of justice by age alone was raised in the chambers.

Castlereagh South councillor, Fiona Cole said: “We have a duty of care as a council and councillors for young individuals.”