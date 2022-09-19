Alderman Allan Ewart MBE pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall: ''I was honoured and privileged''

Alderman Ewart said: “I was honoured and privileged to have the opportunity to pay my respects to Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II as she lay in state in Westminster Hall.

''I met her Majesty Queen Elizabeth when I was a member of the South Eastern Education and Library Board when she came to open the new school Downshire Primary following the amalgamation of HIllsborough and Culcavy schools in 2005.

''I was in her company on a number of occasions since then. In June 2017 I was honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours when she conferred on me the MBE for services to the community.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Councillor for Downshire West, which includes Hillsborough was at Westminster Hall to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II