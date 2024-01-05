Register
Annual football event for people with disabilities gains council support for free use of pitches

The UK’s biggest football tournament for people with disabilities has been given a new year’s boost after councillors at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council approved the free-of-charge use of local pitches.
By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 5th Jan 2024, 09:59 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
The annual George Best Community Cup at Billy Neill Country Park is expected to attracted more than 700 players over two days in June.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s communities and well-being committee approved a request from the Irish Football Association (IFA) to donate the use of the soccer grounds at no cost.

Downshire East Alliance representative, Aaron McIntyre said: “This was a great event last year in our council area.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s communities and well-being committee has approved a request from the Irish Football Association (IFA) to donate the use of the soccer grounds for annual George Best Community Cup at Billy Neill Country Park at no cost. Pic credit: Jessica Black.
“I would have no issue proposing the recommendation for the George Best Community Cup.”

The council heard that the IFA organisers expect 72 teams from across the UK with disability squads linked with the English Premiership and Championship taking part.

The five-a-side competition is supported by the George Best Foundation and Cash for Kids through the Mary Peters Trust.

