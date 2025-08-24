Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council planning committee approves battery energy storage system

A proposed battery energy storage system (BESS) near Kells has been granted planning permission at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

The planned development to be located at Parkgate Road, Kells, outside Ballymena, will include transformers, switch and control room, lighting and CCTV, new site boundary fencing and access.

A committee report said that the facility would include 57 battery systems, 29 transformers and one 11kv transformer, two switch houses, lighting columns with CCTV cameras attached, a 3.5 metre high acoustic fence around the battery systems, a 2.4 metre high palisade fence around the area which contains the transformers, and a 1.2 metre high timber fence along the new access.

It was stated that BESS facilities “increase the efficiency of energy generation from renewable resources and are becoming more readily recognised as an essential element of the electricity network, aiding the deployment of renewable energy generation across the electricity grid”.

With regards to this specific proposal, the supporting statement highlights that the proposed BESS is designed to help reduce wind power curtailments, by storing energy which would otherwise be curtailed and discharging it back to the grid at peak times or when generation from the wind turbine is low.

It is considered that the proposed development would not “create a conflict with adjacent land uses, nor would it impede any farming practices in the surrounding area”.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has said that it “supports the development and investment in renewable energy infrastructure in Northern Ireland and endorses the proposal”.

However, concern was expressed at the meeting by an objector over proposed landscaping plans.

He said he accepts that improvements to landscaping have been proposed but quipped that having what he described as “a monstrosity” behind trees is “almost like a ‘Father Ted’ episode of trying to play hide and seek in a caravan”.

The committee report said that the landscaping scheme includes the planting of new trees, a mix of alder, silver birch and rowan, along the northern, southern and eastern boundaries of the BESS compound, new hedging planting along the roadside, woodland planting to the rear of the compound and in an area to the eastern side of the compound, with a grassed area between this proposed woodland and the roadside boundary.

The report noted “The council acknowledges the attempts of the applicant to integrate the proposed development within the rural area. It will take at least five years of solid growth to provide a satisfactory level of screening and integration.

“It is considered that over the short-term, the proposed development would appear incongruous in the landscape over short range viewpoints.

"While it is accepted that there will be a short-term impact on the rural character of the area, the impact does not affect the wider landscape setting and mitigation is provided through the setback, additional planting and the retention of existing boundary trees,” the report stated.

The objector also suggested that there should be more than one access to the site. Access will be via a new entrance off the Parkgate Road and along a new access lane.

Airport Sinn Fein Councillor Annemarie Logue asked about vegetation and visibility and if there was a plan for evergreen planting. She also asked about toxicity.

Barry Diamond, the council’s head of planning, said: “We believe we have got the right information.” He added that the developer must get licences from NIE.

Mr Diamond added: “Toxicity is something that has been considered”. He stated that the developer would take “every means to secure the property” and that it “should not go on fire”. However, he acknowledged a risk that it “could go on fire”.

He pointed out that Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service’s responsibility lies when the facility is constructed. He went on to say that evergreen trees could be part of the proposal.

Threemilewater DUP Councillor Sam Flanagan proposed accepting the recommendation to approve the application, seconded by Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster. Permission was granted after a vote in which eight councillors were in favour with an abstention from Cllr Logue.