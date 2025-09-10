Antrim and Newtownabbey leisure facilities reach finals of ukactive Awards

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is proud to announce that its leisure facilities and dedicated staff have been named finalists in three prestigious categories at this year’s ukactive Awards, one of the UK’s top honours in the leisure industry.

This marks the fourth consecutive year the Council has secured finalist status, with competition coming from organisations in both the public and private sectors across the UK.

The Council’s 2025 shortlisted entries include:

Regional Centre of the Year: Antrim Forum and Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre

Healthy Communities Award: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Physical Activity Hero Award: Arlene McMinn

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council staff member Arlene McMinn (right) has been shortlisted for the Physical Activity Hero award for her outstanding work on the ‘Steady and Strong’ and ‘MORE: Movement for the Mind’ programmes.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, welcomed the news, “We’re delighted to be shortlisted across three categories in the ukactive Awards. This recognition highlights the vital role our leisure centres and staff play in supporting healthier, more active lifestyles and improving the overall wellbeing of our community. Best of luck in the Awards.”

Antrim and Newtownabbey has built a strong reputation at the ukactive Awards in recent years, with notable achievements including:

2022: Valley Leisure Centre – Regional Centre of the Year

2023: Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre – Regional Centre of the Year (Wales/Northern Ireland) and National Centre of the Year

2024: Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre – Regional Centre of the Year (Wales/Northern Ireland)

These accolades reflect the Council’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality leisure services that make a real difference in people’s lives.

Council staff member Arlene McMinn has been shortlisted in the Physical Activity Hero category in recognition of her outstanding delivery of the ‘Steady and Strong’ and ‘MORE: Movement for the Mind’ programmes. These initiatives have had a transformative impact on the lives of older adults and those recovering from cancer and other serious health conditions.

The winners will be announced at the ukactive Awards ceremony on 30 October 2025 in Birmingham.