Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has agreed sanctions should be imposed on community groups which breached the terms of the borough council’s bonfire management programme.

A report presented to the council’s Community Development Committee at a meeting in Mossley Mill, on Monday evening, showed that asbestos was found by a contractor in bonfire remains at the Neillsbrook site in Randalstown.

The report stated that “urgent removal” had to be arranged. As a result, it was proposed by council officers that Neillsbrook has funding for participation in the bonfire management programme reduced in 2026 by a minimum of 20% or £700.

The report also stated PSNI neighbourhood officers reported that Irish flags and others were burned at a number of bonfire sites in the borough which were described as “hate crimes”.

Flags were burned at four bonfire sites – Neillsbrook where two Irish flags were set alight; Doonbeg in the Rathcoole estate where three Irish flags were burned; Rathmullan Drive, Rathcoole where an EU flag was burned and Ballycraigy, in Antrim, where a flag representing four Irish provinces was burned. All sites were participating in the council’s bonfire management programme.

Antrim DUP Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM proposed not imposing sanctions regarding four sites where flag burning incidents occurred, or separately for the Neillsbrook bonfire site given the presence of asbestos, insisting that final inspections were carried out and for a review of the current bonfire management programme, including funding arrangements, seconded by party colleague Ballyclare Cllr Helen Magill.

Impose Penalties

However, an amendment by Dunsilly Sinn Fein Cllr Annie O’Lone, seconded by party colleague Macedon Cllr Taylor McGrann to impose penalties was approved following a vote in which seven councillors were in favour with six against.

Cllr O’Lone acknowledged that progress has been made in cleaning up sites. She described the burning of flags as “hate crimes”, adding it should be “treated as such” and that penalties should be improved to deter further incidents.

Cllr O’Lone went on to say she was “deeply concerned” to learn about the presence of asbestos at Neillsbrook, which she believed, presented a risk to contractors cleaning up, those who attended the event and local residents.

She proposed a penalty of £700 for sites where flags were burnt and a 20 per cent reduction in funding next year in relation to Neillsbrook given the presence of asbestos as well as a review of the funding programme next year with a “fuller penalty” proposed.

“It shows we as a council do not tolerate hate crimes or environmental crimes on our watch,” she stated.

Cllr McGrann stated the “only way we can try to change the mindset of the minority of bigots in the community” is to “sanction community funding and show this will not be tolerated”.

He urged leadership to be shown to stop “hate crime” and he praised those who stuck to the terms and conditions of the bonfire management programme.

Dunsilly Alliance Cllr Jay Burbank said it was “especially disappointing” to read about the discovery of asbestos. He asked about the cost of clearing the asbestos. He was informed it would be discussed behind closed doors later at the meeting.

Twenty-three sites in Antrim and Newtownabbey took part in this year’s scheme which had a budget of £171,000 enabling family fun events to be held at a cost of up to £3,500 each. Groups do not receive funding directly from the council.

As part of the programme, site inspections are carried out by council officers and statutory partners. The council’s chief executive Richard Baker attended all site inspections on July 11.

The council’s bonfire management programme seeks to work with communities to “bring about improvements in bonfire management, particularly in terms of inclusivity, safety and increased family atmosphere” and reduce environmental impacts including the illegal disposal of waste.

As part of the programme, groups are banned from erecting/displaying racist, sectarian or paramilitary paraphernalia such as flags, emblems, effigies on or in the vicinity of the bonfire site or in the vicinity of any activities associated with this programme.

It is expected tyres and toxic materials should not be collected or burned on bonfires and materials should be restricted to wood. If there is a breach of terms and conditions, a group will be given three days to address the issue. Failure to do so can result in a reduction in funding.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter