Application lodged to change use of Little House on the Prairie in Cookstown

Mid Ulster District Council’s planners are currently assessing an application seeking permission to change the use of a premises on the outskirts of Cookstown

A photo of the current site as seen in the design and access statement

Lodged by agent MOR Architects on behalf of applicant, Mr Brian McGarrity, the application seeks permission to change the use of 9 Corvanaghan Road, an existing bar and restaurant – The Little House on the Prairie – to a part light industrial unit and part storage or distribution unit.

According to the application form, the 0.38 hectare site is currently the home of a former bar and restaurant with unfinished bedroom accommodation.

In total there is 421.3m2 of gross floorspace, however should the application be approved, it is anticipated there will be a gross floorspace of 387.71m2. Surface water will be disposed of via a soakaway and foul sewage will be disposed of via a septic tank.

Currently there are no vehicles attending the site. If these plans come to fruition it is anticipated there will be a total of five vehicles attending the site daily with two staff vehicles and three goods/services vehicles attending the site on a daily basis.

Should the plan be approved, the application form also claims the development will see two jobs created.

A design and access statement accompanying the application notes the redevelopment would present a visual improvement to the area noting that the building has “been a hub of the local community for decades”.

“As the building has been derelict for approximately 20 years it has become run down with part of the roof collapsed in the existing kitchen area,” the statement notes.

“The building has become an eyesore and is detracting from the appearance of the locality. The proposal allows for the building to be put in use and investment to be spent on the plot to significantly improve its appearance.”

It continues by noting the proposed use of the building will not “unduly affect the amenity of nearby residents” and claims the business which intends to move in is “one of Ireland’s leading suppliers of heat recovery ventilation systems”.

Concluding, the statement claims the application complies with relevant policies and notes the “redevelopment of the site would offer the opportunity for environmental improvement and the promotion of job creation without impacting on the amenity of the countryside.”

Lodged on Thursday, May 4 and validated on Friday, May 12, the application will be consulted on until Tuesday, May 30 with the standard consultation period set to expire on Monday, June 5.