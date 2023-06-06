Register
Application lodged to create 4G pitch at Seagoe FC ground

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planners are currently considering an application to bring a 4G training pitch to the outskirts of Portadown.
By Adam Morton, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:03 BST

Lodged by applicant Valentine Russell, the application seeks permission to replace a grass training area with a 4G artificial training pitch at the home of Seagoe FC at 8C Tarsan Lane.

Permission is also sought to replace the flood lights and pitch fencing on site, as well as erect 4m high catch fencing along the south west edge of the main pitch.

With regards to the floodlights, the plans show the structural posts will be 8m high and will be fixed to the ground and incorporated into the structure of the high fencing for the 3G MUGA pitch. At the top of each 8m pole, three flood lights will be attached.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planners are currently considering an application to bring a 4G training pitch to the outskirts of Portadown.

According to the application form, access for both pedestrians and vehicles to the 2.1 hectare site will not be altered by this development and no new parking will be created either.

Currently, the site has parking spaces for 45 vehicles. Water is supplied to the development via the mains network and any surface water that gathers is disposed of via a soakaway.

Foul sewage will be disposed of from the site via a septic tank and package treatment plant.

A site map with the proposed development area outlined in redA site map with the proposed development area outlined in red
A site map with the proposed development area outlined in red

Lodged on May 17 and validated on May 23, the application’s standard consultation period will expires on Wednesday, June 14 and the application will be advertised until June 23.

