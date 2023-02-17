Applications for an asylum seeker and refugee programme has been undersubscribed in the Lisburn area

A bespoke council support programme for asylum seekers and refugees has attracted only four applications to a £40k cash pot of delivery.

The under-subscribed application process has witnessed Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) signing off awards totalling £25k to the groups, ranging from £5k to £7k each.

The money has been provided by the Executive office with future financial resources expected to be released in April.

A Lisburn and Castlereagh Council spokesperson said: “The Executive Office (TEO) has provided funding to support asylum-seekers and refugees across the council area.

Lisburn Councillor Amanda Grehan

“As a result, the four groups whose projects will be recommended to council to receive financial support are; Advice NI, YMCA, Resurgam Youth Initiative, and Lisburn City Church Community Trust.”

At a recent meeting of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, the council chamber heard that a planned additional interview process of applicants by LCCC was not required due to the low interest in the asylum and refugee programme.

However, Lisburn South Alderman, Amanda Grehan (Alliance) who volunteers with local food banks, believes the new collective of groups will generate more community support for future projects in the district.

She said: “I am delighted that this money has been made available and hopefully there will be more applications down the line if more calls are made for the programme.

“The four charity groups selected will now be able to work as a collective instead of working in silos, so that there is no duplication of their work.

“The asylum and refugee programme is the start of a very positive journey for all community-based groups in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.

“There may have been some more groups who could have applied for the funding, but they might have felt they didn’t know what to provide or how to deliver to those in need.