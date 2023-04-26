Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council colleagues pay tributes to retiring alderman Sydney Anderson

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has paid tribute to former MLA and current alderman, Sydney Anderson, at his last council meeting, following his decision not to seek re-election.

Speaking at the council’s monthly meeting on Monday, April 24, Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield wished his DUP party colleague well in his retirement and thanked him for his years of service.

“Of all the councillors not seeking re-election, I would probably know Alderman Sydney Anderson the best,” said the Lord Mayor.

“He has been in this chamber since 2019 and prior to that, from 2001 to 2013 he was a councillor in Craigvon, where he served as Deputy Mayor in 2002-2003 and Mayor in 2008-2009.

Alderman Sydney Anderson. Picture: Aaron McCracken

“Personally, on behalf of Council, I want to wish you well in your retirement. I know you will not be a stranger and you will be kept busy but you were to the forefront of many issues. I know our party has really appreciated you and we wish you well for the future.”

DUP party group leader Alderman Mark Baxter described Ald Anderson as an “old school true unionist” who “stuck up for the rural area” he represented.

“What you have with Ald Anderson is, first and foremost, a family man,” said Ald Baxter.

“You can see that even from his social media, his photos are with his grandchildren and I am sure his long-suffering wife, and his children, will be glad to have him back full time.

“He is an old school true unionist and those principles always came first when it came to anything in this chamber. As a proud Orangeman, he was always true to his values and has always stuck up for the rural area he represented.

“In 2014 when I was Mayor, I was invited to Scotch Street, in my ignorance I thought it was a street off Portadown not a rural area with a small enclave of houses with facilites delivered by Sydney Anderson.

“I just want to pay tribute to him on behalf of our party as he steps down after a long and colourful career.”

Sinn Fein group leader, Councillor Liam Mackle said he had had many “colourful evenings” on both the legacy Craigavon Borough Council and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council with Ald Anderson and wished him all the very best in his retirement.

The local authority’s youngest unionist, Councillor Kyle Moutray wished Ald Anderson well in his retirement and thanked him for being “an encourager to the next generation”, telling the chamber it was clear to see why people had continued to put their trust in him over the years.

“Time and time again the people of Portadown, and indeed Upper Bann, have placed their trust in Ald Sydney Anderson and to me it is easy to see why,” he said.

“Throughout his 20+ year career in politics he has been a faithful, hard working representative who cares deeply about the people he represents.

“On a personal level I have always admired Ald Anderson for his conviction and willingness to stand up for what he believes in, rather than doing what was politcially expediant.”

Alderman Stephen Moutray recalled how the first time he met Ald Anderson in 2001, there were in different politcal parties but said even then, people described him as a “good one”.

“I met Sydney for the first time in 2001, we were in two different parties and met on a housing estate in Portadown. Somebody immediately said to me ‘that is Sydney Anderson, he is a good one’,” said Ald Moutray.

“In later years, Sydney joined our party and I have served with him for many years on Council and in the Assembly.

“I enjoyed my time with him as, no matter how many adversaries you had against you, you always knew Sydney was at your shoulder and could be depended on.

“To described Sydney I would use the words ‘commitment’ ‘dedication’ and ‘integrity’.

“I want to wish he and his family good health in the years ahead and I hope he is spared many years to follow Portadown FC. In the meantime however, he is welcome to bring his grandsons to Mourneview Park to see a Premiership team.”

Council’s Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Tim McClelland also paid tribute to Ald Anderson telling the chamber his help and advice had been “much appreciated”.

Thanking everyone for their kind comments, Ald Anderson described his time as an elected representative as an “experience” but said it was one he has enjoyed.

“Back in the day, when Ald Moutray and I were ‘double jobbing’ we got great fun out of it and were representing Council at no expense to the ratepayer.

“We are both back here now and although it has only been four years I have enjoyed it. Since being first elected in 2001, and also during my time as an MLA it has been an immense honour and privilege to represent the people of Portadown.

