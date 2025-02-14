Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s has unanimously agreed an increase of 3.91% to the district rate.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new rate equates to an increase of £1.81 per month for the average household.

The council said the increase reflects the new budget set for the incoming financial year (2025-26), to operate and maintain vital public services and deliver a significant capital investment programme across the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement released after Thursday’s special rates meeting said that for the average household in the borough with a capital value of £110,000 this represents an additional 42 pence per week.

Craigavon Civic Centre. Picture: Google

For a business in the borough with a Net Annual Value (NAV) of £50,000 the increase is approximately £49 per month.

The council said the increase takes into account external financial challenges and cost pressures associated with the rate of inflation, the continued volatility with energy costs and rising staffing costs following the national pay increase. To mitigate against rising costs, the local authority has set a savings plan of £2.7m through a critical budget review and agreed efficiencies programme.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy said: “The council has meticulously set a rate that strikes a balance between addressing external financial pressures and maintaining essential public services while continuing vital investment in our communities, towns, and villages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This budget will support economic growth, deliver a robust capital investment programme, and keep the financial impact on our ratepayers as low as possible.”

The rate set is used to finance local public services including refuse collections and waste disposal, recycling centres, leisure, tourism, and community facilities, as well as other key planning and building control services, and an annual events programme to support the local economy and boost civic pride.

Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage said: “Significant efforts have been made through the efficiencies programme to reduce the impact on residents and businesses.

"I would like to commend both members and council officers for their diligence in setting the lowest achievable rate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key investment projects include the completion of a £6 million public realm scheme in Banbridge Town Centre with a further £3.2 million to expand the FE McWilliam Gallery due to commence this year. An extended borough-wide Empty to Occupied scheme to bring vacant commercial properties back into sustainable use, along with £4 million to enhance rural villages and small settlements including an environmental improvement scheme due to commence this year in Markethill, Rathfriland and Gilford.

Continued investment for community and wellbeing facilities remains a priority with £1.8 million earmarked for remedial works at the Orchard Leisure Centre, to support service delivery as plans are progressed for a future new build leisure facility in Armagh.

The investment of £2.1 million will deliver the council’s play strategy to develop and upgrade play parks across the borough, as well as £6 million for pitches, parks and open spaces and a further £2.5 million to enhance community centre provision in Lurgan.

Rates bills are made up of two parts – the local district rate which pays for council services and the regional rate which pays for services provided by central government. The regional rate has yet to be agreed.