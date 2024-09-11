Praise and congratulations have been extended to the organisers of this year’s All Stars summer scheme, which recently concluded at Gilford Community Centre.

Councillor Julie Flaherty described the action-packed three weeks of physical and sporting activities for young people with disabilities as “absolutely spectacular”.

Organised and delivered by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council’s sports development team and supported by the Southern Health & Social Care Trust, the scheme brings together young people with disabilities aged between seven and 17 to enjoy a range of inclusive physical and sporting activities, through a series of week-long sessions during July and August.

The scheme gives young people the opportunity to experience various activities, including outdoor play, nature walks, football, dance, boccia, kurling and clay modelling, as well as an away day at South Lake Leisure Centre for cycling, swimming, canoeing and the wheelie boat.

Every year, organisers have almost exclusive use of Gilford Community Centre for the three weeks, and the areas available are a perfect fit for children and young people, including a large activity hall, a smaller activity space and a Changing Places toilet.

Commenting on the inclusive summer scheme, Cllr Flaherty, the UUP representative for Portadown DEA, told fellow councillors at the council’s latest Community & Wellbeing committee meeting: “I had opportunity to visit the All Stars scheme over the summer. I am a regular visitor out to that scheme.

"It is absolutely spectacular, and even more so this year. So congratulations to the officers involved. It is a tough gig for the officers, and there’s a lot of staff involved.

"It’s very intensive, but it is worth its weight in gold for those children, it’s just powerful.

"Hopefully the funding comes through [next year] in the same manner as it did, and we can continue that next year, because it really is very important.”

Committee chair, Councillor Keith Haughian (Sinn Féin, Lurgan DEA) concurred with Cllr Flaherty, stating: “You’re absolutely spot on. I did have the opportunity to go out to it. I think the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor also had a visit over the summer, and it is phenomenal.

"It’s probably one of the most worthwhile events I’ve been to in all the years I’ve been on council. So I fully concur.

"Hopefully, the funding, and whatever’s required to continue that programme for next summer, should get our full support. I’m sure it will.”

Joining in on the fun during her visits to the All Stars Summer Scheme sessions, ABC Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy said: “The All Stars Summer Scheme is invaluable to young people with disabilities and their families.

"Under the direction of qualified instructors and coaches, they can enjoy a range of inclusive and fun activities that enable them to try out new things, meet new people and develop new skills. It is heartwarming to see the children having fun and making memories that will last a lifetime.”