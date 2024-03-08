Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon councillors to take up offer of free portrait of King Charles III
The council’s Legal, Governance and Monitoring officer, Kate McCusker told members of the Governance, Resources and Strategy Committee that the Government has written to public authorities around the UK, offering one free copy of a portrait of King Charles III.
“The deadline for applications under the scheme is March 28, 2024. Participation in the scheme is voluntary,” the officer said.
“You are being asked to decide this evening whether council should submit an application to receive a copy of the portrait of King Charles III, and in the event that Council obtains a copy of the portrait, that discussion on the location of the portrait will be a matter for the Emerging Issues Working Group to consider.”
Alderman Mark Baxter (DUP, Lagan DEA) said he was happy to propose the recommendation, adding: “I just ask for clarity around emerging issues. It’ll eventually come back to Governance for the second phase of this.”
The recommendation was seconded by both Councillor Julie Flaherty (UUP, Portadown DEA) and Councillor Joy Ferguson (Alliance, Banbridge DEA).
On January 29, ABC Council received an email from the Cabinet Office’s Constitution and Major Events Directorate about the King’s Portrait Scheme.
Under the scheme public authorities across the UK are given the opportunity to apply, at no charge, for one framed portrait of the King.
A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II currently hangs in the mezzanine area in Craigavon Civic Centre, near the Lord Mayor’s office.