Armed Forces Day is marked in Lisburn

Mayor Carson is joined by his guests at the Armed Forces flag raising at Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn.

The flag is raised annually at the Civic Headquarters to honour the Armed Forces of the past, present and future.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Lieutenant for Co Antrim, Mr Eric Rainey, High Sheriff of Co Antrim Mr John Lockett, OBE, Lieutenant Colonel Simon Whitaker, Captain David Lloyd, representatives from Armed Forces organisations, and local MLAs together with the Chief Executive, Aldermen and Councillors from Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

Addressing guests the Mayor said: “Armed Forces Day is a chance to show our support and reflect on what our veterans have achieved, what our current troops are fighting to achieve and the opportunities that will be offered to future generations of soldiers willing to dedicate their lives to protecting us.

Deputy Lieutenant of County Antrim Eric Rainey raises the Armed Forces Flag at the Civic Headquarters of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

“Lisburn has been home to Thiepval Barracks, the Army Headquarters in Northern Ireland for over 80 years and we are extremely proud of our long established history with the Armed Forces in our city. Service men, women and their families have lived side by side with our residents as neighbours, classmates, colleagues and friends.” The Mayor invited Deputy Lieutenant for Co Antrim, Mr Eric Rainey to raise the Armed Forces Flag, which was followed by two minute silence.

