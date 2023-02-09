Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s environmental services committee have backed plans for the creation of a baby loss memorial garden in Armagh and urged the local authority to make progress on a similar facility in Craigavon.

At a meeting of the committee on Tuesday, February 7, members were advised a group of parents of deceased infants had approached the council to see if an area for “contemplation and mindful memories” could be established in park lands belonging to the local authority.

It was explained the parents are aware such areas exist in cemeteries and churches but they are seeking an area that can be attended by all denominations, races and creeds in an open and welcoming non-biased place.

A report on the request explains that some parents and relatives who have suffered infant loss find it overwhelming to attend cemeteries to remember loved ones and would wish, instead, to be able to go to an area of relaxation and be able to remember their lost loved one in a family orientated, natural open space.

It states officers have identified an area to the rear of Armagh’s Palace grounds and suggests they can carry out an initial development to create a base line area that “may be enhanced through the use of sculpture and art at a later stage” should the group of parents formalise their campaign and seek funding.

The initial development will require the removal of annual planting beds and the establishment of formal shrub beds with “interest and sensory enhancements”, according to the report.

Existing paths leading to the garden will also be cleaned while two summer seats will be placed so that they look into the central area that has been designated for art in the future.

A sign with wording to be agreed with the group of parents will also be erected, marking the area as a baby loss memorial garden and committee members have been assured this initial development can be done by the council within existing budgets.

Councillor Julie Flaherty welcomed the report and told the chamber she has spoken with officers about this issue “over a long period of time”.

The UUP representative said she was more than happy to propose the recommendation to create this baby loss memorial area but wanted to see similar progress made in Craigavon.

“I will propose this but on top of that, I will expect nothing less than similar in the site identified in Tannaghmore Gardens that was previously put through committee,” she said.

“I know myself and Councillor Catherine Nelson have discussed this with officers previously, so as long as that can be expedited in the same manner that this request came to committee I will be more than happy.”

The committe’s Vice Chair, Cllr Nelson, said she was aware officers intend to meet both herself and Cllr Flaherty at Tannaghmore and said she agreed with the Portadown councillor’s sentiments.

“I absolutely agree it needs to be picked up and we need to see this through to completion,” she said.

DUP group leader, Alderman Mark Baxter said he was happy to second the proposal, telling the chamber he was in full agreement that the Tannaghmore issue needs to get moving.

“We have talked about it for a long time,” he said. “I remember this issue being raised quite a while ago and really we should be there now so I am quite happy to support the proposal in its entirety.”

SDLP Craigavon Councillor Ciaran Toman said he wanted to “offer his support for the proposal as well”.

“I think this garden will be to the benefit of the whole community and it will become a special place for those who have been touched by the death of a baby to reflect and find piece.”

