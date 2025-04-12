Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application has been approved for the retention of buildings to provide dog-rehoming facilities for husky dogs – with stringent measures attached – in Ballygawley.

The planning application relating to 40 Ballynahaye Road – approved following a site meeting – was lodged by CD Consulting, Enniskillen, on behalf of Tyrone Husky Rescue.

The thrust of the measures attached to planning permission is to ensure that noise generated by the dogs is kept to a minimum.

While approval was granted at the April 1 Planning committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, the planning application had generated a lengthy debate at the January 7 meeting of the same committee, in light of incidents, involving some of the dogs, which had been reported by Planning officers and neighbouring residents alike.

The approved planning application, lodged by Tyrone Husky Rescue, includes the change of use of a stable block. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

The planning report presented at the January 7 meeting referred to one particular incident which occurred in November 2024 at the premises.

The report said: “A volunteer at the site was attacked by a dog, and the emergency services (police, Air Ambulance, ambulance) as well as the council’s dog warden were all in attendance.”

One objector wrote in response to the planning application: “The huskies’ howling has proved particularly stressful for our mares with foal at foot and for our young stock, one of whom injured himself when he heard their howling and sought to flee.

“The presence of these animals in the area has also forced us to restrict our access to our grazing pastures, as we cannot risk mares injuring themselves when panicked by the sound of what they assume to be predators.

Up to 16 huskies will be homed at the Ballynahaye Road site at any given time. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

“We can also no longer hack all of our animals on this road to move them to our corral or as part of their training, as their fear of passing the huskies can result in them spooking, which places the horse, rider, and any passing traffic in danger. We have already experienced such an incident.”

Another local resident wrote: “There are livestock in all fields surrounding the location, including sheep, lambs, cattle and calves.

“The constant barking and activity from dogs have already resulted in land owners and farmers in neighbouring fields not being able to put livestock in these locations.

The resident alleged: “If the dogs escape there is a very high likelihood that they will chase livestock.”

Concerns had been expressed around noise and health and safety issues, in relation to the husky re-homing facility. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

One of the objectors was given an opportunity to air her views at the January 7 Planning committee meeting.

She stated: “There have been two incidents in relation to the dogs. One where a horse rider was passing the location. The horse was startled by a dog jumping at the boundary, and the rider was thrown off.

“And another was where a sheep in a nearby field was so disorientated from the barking it attempted to flee, got onto the road, and was injured and died from its injuries.

“On November 1, a male was attacked by and bitten by a dog at the rescue. Ambulance personnel, six PSNI officers, a Mid Ulster dog warden and other numerous personnel attended the scene, and the casualty could not be treated for a significant period of time, as the dog was loose in the paddock area and could not be restrained or captured. The injured party was also in the kennel and they couldn’t be treated either.

“How many previous incidents or near misses have gone unreported?

“And what if this dog had escaped beyond the confines of the paddock? It does not bear thinking about what could have happened to either residents or children.

“And what if the injured person had been working alone that day? How would they have had someone to help? That could have been much more serious or fatal.”

In their latest report, written after a recent site visit, Planning officers appear to be satisfied with the safety aspect of the operation and the extensive fencing throughout the site, which they detail at some length.

They wrote: “The western roadside boundary comprises hedgerow with a two-metre-high mesh wire fence behind. The site is accessed off the Ballynahaye Road, via a laneway which is fenced off by a wooden D-rail fence with two-metre-high wire fencing to the rear.

“The building referred to by the applicant as the ‘stable building’ [has] four doors on its façade, and two-metre-high metal caging encloses this area.

“There are two separate buildings with steel clad roofing and a concreted area to the front, which is caged off also.

“A caravan with an attached lean-to tent was also present on site and appears to be utilised as a residential space on-site. Another metal cage is attached to this to accommodate more dogs.

“The larger of the recently constructed buildings to be retained [has] five stable-type doors which are the only openings on the building.

“This application was before the Planning Committee in January 2025 when it was recommended for approval. It was deferred to allow members to visit the site.

“There were 14 dogs on site at the time of the site visit. There was some noise from the dogs as the site visit started. This quickly quietened down.

“Members noted there were sheep in the field to the south of the site, and these were being fed during the site visit.”

The Planning officers went on to recommend planning approval, with strict conditions, including the following: no dogs are to be kennelled outside any buildings between 8pm and 8am; within six weeks, the applicant must provide a sound reduction of at least 45dB(A), whilst the roof of the kennels must provide a sound reduction of at least 28.5dB(A) of the block wall of the proposed kennel facilities.

No more than 16 dogs can be accommodated on this site at any one time. Within four weeks, a Noise Management Plan must be submitted, detailing management practices to be implemented, including feeding times, procedures, use of external dog runs and noise complaint handling procedures.

