Ballymoney councillor praises Finvoy repair that was 'more pothole than road' but says more needs done
Speaking after visiting the site to view the repairs, the Alliance Party councillor Lee Kane said: “I am pleased to see that the most urgent of works has been carried out at this section of the Finvoy Road.
"I have written to the Department [of Infrastructure] on numerous occasions over the past few months, highlighting to them the serious defects on the road surface, particularly between the main road junction and the Dirraw Road,” he said.
“When I visited the site in September, that bit was more pothole than road. Some of the craters were a couple of feet wide. I’m surprised there haven’t been more reports of car tyres being wrecked there.
"While this section has been repaired, there remains a number of outstanding reports of potholes on the road around Finvoy Parish Church. This includes a significant surface defect at the end of Knockans Park, opposite the church,” added Cllr Kane.
“I would like to thank the residents along this stretch of road who I spoke to, and who joined me in writing to the Department, calling for these essential repairs. It shows the power a collective voice can have.
“It is good that the first section has been done, but we need to make it clear that the rest of the road needs attention too. I will continue to press the Department, and make the case for resurfacing.”
Repairing potholes, broken pavements and other road defects is the responsibility of the Department of Infrastructure. Such issues can be reported online, by visiting www.nidirect.gov.uk and searching for ‘report a pothole’.
“While there has been an increase in road repairs over the past few months, we know there are still many stretches across the Borough that remain in poor condition.” said Cllr Kane.
"I would urge everyone to report any potholes or other defects they come across - it won’t be dealt with unless they’re told about it. And, if it’s not being sorted, contact me, or any of the other elected representatives.”