Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Ballymoney councillor has welcomed recent road repairs in Finvoy, but insists that more work is needed in the area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after visiting the site to view the repairs, the Alliance Party councillor Lee Kane said: “I am pleased to see that the most urgent of works has been carried out at this section of the Finvoy Road.

"I have written to the Department [of Infrastructure] on numerous occasions over the past few months, highlighting to them the serious defects on the road surface, particularly between the main road junction and the Dirraw Road,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I visited the site in September, that bit was more pothole than road. Some of the craters were a couple of feet wide. I’m surprised there haven’t been more reports of car tyres being wrecked there.

Ballymoney Alliance Party Councillor Lee Kane welcomed repairs on the stretch of the Finvoy Road. CREDIT LEE KANE

"While this section has been repaired, there remains a number of outstanding reports of potholes on the road around Finvoy Parish Church. This includes a significant surface defect at the end of Knockans Park, opposite the church,” added Cllr Kane.

“I would like to thank the residents along this stretch of road who I spoke to, and who joined me in writing to the Department, calling for these essential repairs. It shows the power a collective voice can have.

“It is good that the first section has been done, but we need to make it clear that the rest of the road needs attention too. I will continue to press the Department, and make the case for resurfacing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Repairing potholes, broken pavements and other road defects is the responsibility of the Department of Infrastructure. Such issues can be reported online, by visiting www.nidirect.gov.uk and searching for ‘report a pothole’.

Before and After - the repairs on the Finvoy Road are a start, but further work in the area is needed, according to Cllr Lee Kane. CREDIT LEE KANE

“While there has been an increase in road repairs over the past few months, we know there are still many stretches across the Borough that remain in poor condition.” said Cllr Kane.

"I would urge everyone to report any potholes or other defects they come across - it won’t be dealt with unless they’re told about it. And, if it’s not being sorted, contact me, or any of the other elected representatives.”