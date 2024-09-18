The completion of recent upgrade works at the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, Ballymoney, was marked by members of the hockey club, the Mayor, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan and invited guests.

The facility benefitted from a substantial investment of over £320,000 by Council, which included a pitch upgrade to International Hockey Federation Category 3 Status and replacement floodlighting to improve lighting quality.

Welcoming the completion of the works, Councillor McQuillan said: “I am thrilled to officially open the upgraded Riada Hockey Pitch on behalf of Council.

“This facility has been well-received by the public and, most importantly, by the players. It now provides a fantastic pitch for local teams, schools, and visitors to train and play matches.

“The level of usage to date demonstrates Council’s ongoing commitment to investment into the maintenance and upkeep of our facilities, benefiting the health and well-being of young people and adults in the Borough.

“The works to the pitch have been completed by local contractor Haffey’s, alongside our own Estates department. I would like to thank them for their support, design expertise and for the quality of work they have provided during this project.”

1 . SPORT Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured with Elizabeth Moreland of Ballymoney Hockey Club at the official opening of the upgraded Riada Hockey Pitch. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

2 . SPORT Representatives of Ballymoney Hockey Club at the official opening of the upgraded Riada Hockey Pitch. Pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan are (l-r) Suzanne Rollins, Sue Haslam, Elizabeth Moreland, Lindsey McVicker and Liz Lamont. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS

3 . SPORT Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured at the official opening of the upgraded Riada Hockey Pitch alongside (l-r) Jack Salt (Haffeys), Lindsay Hutchinson (Estates Technical Officer), Stuart Burnside (Sport & Community Facilities Manager), Liz Lamont, Lynsey McVicker (both Ballymoney Hockey), Councillor Mervyn Storey, Pat Mulvenna (Director of Leisure & Development), Brian Tohill (General Manager Sport & Wellbeing), Sue Haslam (Hockey Ireland), Elizabeth Moreland and Suzanne Rollins (both Ballymoney Hockey Club). Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL