Ballymoney mascot amongst successful fund applicants

The mascot will be used to aid community and marketing events and various campaigns in the County Antrim town.

The fund was open for grants up to a maximum of £4,000.

Groups of traders/town centre stakeholders were encouraged to work together to introduce new experiences, activities, marketing or event development for their respective town centre.

Seven applications were received by the closing date in December with six out of the seven applicants successfully achieving a score of at least 65% in order to be recommended for funding, in line with the council’s Grant Funding Policy.