Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon councillors have expressed frustration in relation to new A1 road signs, outside Banbridge, where all references to the popular FE McWilliam Gallery & Studio have been removed.

Instead, the new signs are promoting the Game of Thrones Studio Tour and its park and ride facility at The Boulevard, off the A1.

Concerns were expressed in relation to the new signage in an agenda item circulated at a recent Economic Development & Regeneration Committee meeting of the council.

The agenda item states: “The summer months bring a focus on family and children’s activities in our facilities and (…) the FE McWilliam Sculpture Garden becomes a hive of activity.

The new A1 road signs give prominence to the Game of Thrones Studio Tour park and ride facility, however the FE McWilliam Gallery & Studio is no longer mentioned. Credit: ABC Council

“During this summer period the FE McWilliam Gallery welcomed 12,520 visitors through the doors, viewing exhibitions in the gallery, visiting the sculpture garden, attending workshops or school visits or enjoying the café.

“Unfortunately, the gallery has also been receiving many negative comments following the decision by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to remove directional road signage for the gallery. This decision was taken without consultation with Tourism Northern Ireland or Council. Representation has been made to the Department.

“These are just a handful of comments received: Signage missing on main road, I got lost; disappointed that there is no FE McWilliam Gallery sign; no signage early enough, I ended up in the Boulevard, then out on to the Newry Road again; signage for F. E. McWilliam Gallery has disappeared along the A1. Why?; missed the turn because all I could see was Game of Thrones signs; Very difficult to find the gallery, signage missing.”

Head of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Brian Johnston pointed out that the new signage could give the misleading impression that the venue is closed, at a time when the gallery is due to be redeveloped: “[Regarding] the removal of signage by DfI on the A1 for the FE McWilliam Gallery & Studio, we had said to DfI we would keep a record of issues. It is causing a problem.

The old A1 road signs clearly gave directions to the FE McWilliam Gallery & Studio, outside Banbridge. Credit: ABC Council

“Members will recall that we were able to secure in the region of £4m towards the redevelopment of the gallery.

“The works are due to start now – in December or January. We’re just through the tendering process and and it’s just trying to avoid confusion that this is closed.

“The signs were removed without any consultation, and we had paid for those signs five or six years ago. We’ve made some representations to DfI, we’ve met with officials, but they don’t seem willing to make changes.”

Alderman Stephen Moutray. Picture: Sharon Harrison / ABC Borough Council

A debate ensued on the matter, with strong view being expressed.

The council is going to write to DfI, to ask for the matter to be addressed.

Alderman Stephen Moutray (DUP, Lurgan DEA) remarked: “This letter should go from yourself [Brian Johnston] and from the chief executive, and from the council as a corporate body, to the Minister, asking him to correct the situation, because really it’s bizarre.”

Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon (SDLP, Armagh DEA) added: I’d be keen to get to the bottom of the costs [for the signage] and maybe send DfI the invoice for the return of the monies they charged us.”