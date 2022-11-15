Mid and East Antrim councillors have expressed “sadness” over Belfast City Council’s continued refusal to participate in the maintenance of the County Antrim War Memorial.

Belfast City Council has been invited to participate in the Knockagh Monument Joint Committee and contribute £2,000 annually towards the upkeep of the Greenisland site.

In a reply to Mid and East Antrim, Belfast City Council said: “This matter was brought to a meeting of our party leaders on 29 September. Following discussion, party leaders agreed that Belfast City Council’s position remains the same and we will not be reconsidering membership of the Knockagh Monument Joint Committee.

Speaking at the November meeting of Mid and East Antrim Council, Braid TUV Councillor Brian Collins said he was “very saddened to learn that the stance is the same from Belfast City Council that they do not want anything to do with the County Antrim memorial any more or anything to do with the upkeep or any of the services”.

Knockagh Monument

“Given that this was a centenary year for the monument, I think it is very sad and a sad reflection given the loss of life that Belfast endured during the First World War years and subsequently after those years with veterans dying from war injuries. It is very sad.”

Knockagh DUP Cllr Peter Johnston said: “This is a County Antrim memorial. It is not just for Mid and East Antrim. This is a County Antrim memorial.

Advertisement

“I think as a resident of County Antrim, I think there is an onus on all of us to remember those who have served by ensuring the longevity of this monument.”

He asked that a meeting be arranged with the chief executive of Belfast City Council to discuss the matter.

Larne Lough Alliance Cllr Robert Logan added: “I find it very disappointing that Belfast City Council only bothered to discuss this behind closed doors at a group party leaders’ meeting when you consider the number of men from Belfast from all walks of life, all sides of the political and religious spectrum who died in the First World War – and the monument was originally put up specifically for the First World War – hundreds of men from County Antrim.”

Repair Costs

Mid and East Antrim is one of four participating councils alongside Antrim and Newtownabbey, Causeway Coast and Glens and Lisburn and Castlereagh City Councils.

It was agreed in 2015 that Mid and East Antrim Council continued with an ongoing commitment to the maintenance and repair costs of Knockagh Monument, on a shared basis, across the four councils within County Antrim.

Advertisement

Work undertaken in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday 2018 included new facing, removal of graffiti, re-pointing, concrete repairs, inscription re-rendering, restoration and patching work.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Alderman Stephen Ross, a committee member, has suggested previously that a “pot of money” should be set aside for its upkeep.

He was advised “a significant sum” had been spent on the most recent maintenance work at the monument in 2017/18 and if there was “money remaining from the annual contributions, this would be set aside and built upon”.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Belfast City Council’s future membership of the Knockagh Monument Joint Committee will be discussed at a Strategic Policy and Resources Committee in due course.”