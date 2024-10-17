Belfast Council looking at how to deal with “no shows” at Sally Gardens pitch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast Council is looking at how to address an emerging problem of football clubs who make “no shows” after making pitch bookings at a West Belfast public pitch.

At the October meeting of the Belfast City Council People and Communities Committee, elected members agreed to look at how to cut down on the problem of no-shows at Sally Gardens Playing Fields in the Poleglass area, which has prevented groups from playing while the pitch lies empty.

Sinn Féin Councillor for the Collin area Matt Garrett told the chamber at City Hall: “We have talked about how we get better pitches across the city, and Sally Gardens is no different.

"We are aware that there has been a recurring issue at Sally Gardens in respect of bookings that are not being honoured, or people who are failing to turn up.

Belfast Council looking at how to deal with "no shows" at Sally Gardens Playing Fields. Pic credit: Google

“That is leading to other organisations and other teams who want to use it effectively not being able to use it, because it has been flat booked and other people can’t get on the pitch.

"We want to resolve this, we want to see the facility utilised as much as possible.

“This is as much about the council engaging up in that area with all users, teams, and organisations to try and remedy and resolve the issue.”

He successfully proposed giving council officers delegated authority to approach groups and liaise with teams in the area “to look at bookings and remind people of their responsibilities, and to make sure no shows will be communicated well in advance.”