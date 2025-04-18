Belfast Trust tells councillors that drug dealing is on the rise at hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drug dealing at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital is on the rise despite an active PSNI security approach at the hospital.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) held a special meeting with the chiefs of the health Trusts in its area providing updates on anti-social behaviour on site.

The council had been told by the Belfast Trust last year that sniffer dogs were being used by the PSNI to catch drug dealers in Emergency Departments (ED), with the illegal activity also said to be taking place throughout the hospital site “at any time”.

Councillors also heard a Trust security move was being made for staff to have body worn cameras to record illegal incidents.

Drug dealing on the increase at the Royal Victoria Hospital, according to the Belfast Trust. Pic credit: Google

South Eastern Trust director of planning, performance and informatics, Helen Moore said: "In relation to drug misuse, I have asked, the Trust is not specifically aware of any issues relating to drug activity within our sites.

“We do however, just generally for good practice have Trust security staff that operate on the Lagan Valley and Ulster site 24 hours a day.

“They have been there for a number of years. That’s is not a consequence of any question to do with drug dealing, it is just generally good practice around the area and we do have patrols around the area.

“They have an excellent working relationship with the local neighbourhood policing teams who keep them appraised of prevention and detection of crime in the area and we do take cognisance for that.”

The LDRS contacted the Trusts for further comment.

A Belfast Trust spokesperson said: “Belfast Trust are concerned about an increase in antisocial behaviour including drug usage and drug dealing on the Royal Hospital’s site.

“We are working closely with PSNI colleagues and local community representatives to address this worrying trend.

“We would ask everyone to please be respectful of your hospitals and community sites to help keep them safe places for your family and friends to attend.”

The South Eastern Trust replied: "The Trust continues to record very low levels of drug related activity across all our sites.

“If any activity is reported, we liaise closely with the PSNI.

“In line with our zero tolerance approach, staff are actively encouraged to report such issues, if they occur.”

The PSNI has confirmed drug and substance misuse and dealing continues to be a policing priority in west Belfast.

Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue to use high visibility, targeted patrols and at times have utilised police dogs who are specially trained to detect drugs, to disrupt and arrest those involved in the sale and supply of drugs, and put them before the courts.

“We will continue to work with communities and partner agencies to reduce the threat of harmful and illegal activity.

"We are asking everyone for their support and co-operation in tackling this problem through the criminal justice system.

“We are also working closely with partners and relevant key stakeholders to come up with more innovative long term solutions, to help build safer communities and to protect vulnerable people with an aim to support recovery, resettlement and social inclusion for those in need of support.

“I would ask anyone with information about drug supply, drug possession or misuse to call police on 101, or report it online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”