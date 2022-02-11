Bleary planning application for 14 new homes

Lodged by agent APD Architects Ltd on behalf of applicant, JH Price and Sons, the application seeks permission to build 14 homes and garages at sites 15-17, 29 and 38 at lands 40m north west and lands 100m north of 180 Bleary Road.

Permission is also sought to relocate site 14, 29-32 and 34-38 and make boundary changes to site 33 as previously approved.

The application form notes the 1.03 hectares of land is currently in use as a housing development under construction and explains the surface water on the site will be disposed of via the water course and foul sewage from the site will be disposed of via the mains.

Craigavon Civic Centre. Picture: Google