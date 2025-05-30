A call for enhanced safety measures in Northern Ireland around school buses picking up or dropping off pupils following the tragic death of schoolgirl Caitlin Rose McMullan near Castledawson earlier this year is gathering momentum.

A notice of motion from Mid Ulster District Council now has support from several other Northern Ireland councils.

The motion was originally tabled in Mid Ulster at the March monthly council meeting, just weeks after 11-year-old Caitlin Rose was struck by a car, as she was exiting her school bus. She tragically died from her injuries.

The thrust of the motion was around making it compulsory for cars to come to a complete halt when children are boarding school buses, or exiting them, as has long been the rule in North America.

Caitlin Rose McMullan. Picture: family image

Endorsing the sentiment of the Mid Ulster notice of motion, Ards & North Down chief executive, Susie McCullough stated in correspondence to the local authority: “At its meeting of April 30, 2025, the council requested that I write to you to outline their support and agreement in your call upon the Northern Ireland Assembly to develop and pass legislation requiring vehicles to stop for school buses that are picking up or dropping off pupils, in line with other best practice observed in other jurisdictions.

“I will be writing to the Minister for Infrastructure and the Minister of Education accordingly.”

Likewise, chief executive of Newry, Mourne & Down District Council, Marie Ward wrote: “Newry, Mourne & Down District Council fully support your motion, and anything that could be done to improve road safety and the safety of school children must be welcomed.”

In correspondence to Mid Ulster District Council, Education Minister, Paul Givan also expressed support for enhanced safety measures around school buses: “I am giving careful consideration to school transport policy and operations in general, and exploring the need for a review in some areas.

Councillor Malachy Quinn. Credit: Malachy Quinn

“This includes exploring any measures that my department or the EA could introduce to improve bus safety for school children. I fully support a cross-departmental approach on developing any measures which would improve the safety of children on our roads.

“The responsibility for road traffic legislation, and the specialist expertise required to develop new road safety measures, rests with DfI.

“My officials have been liaising with DfI on this issue, and I have asked that they work closely together and provide any support needed in the development of options to improve road safety for school children.

“The EA is also committed to work with other partner agencies, to further inform the development of policy and legislation surrounding transport of children to school.”

Welcoming the expressions of support, Councillor Malachy Quinn (SDLP, Torrent DEA), who had tabled the March notice of motion on school bus safety, stated at the May meeting of Mid Ulster District Council: “I just want to thank Ards & North Down, as well as Newry, Mourne & Down Council for backing our proposal, particularly my own colleagues Joe Boyle and Gareth Sharvin who proposed them on each council.

“I’m delighted to see the Department of Education are on board and that they’re taking this issue very seriously.

“They’re willing to work with DfI, but I think it’s really important for me to acknowledge the work of all the political parties over the last two months, and the Minister as well who’s been very quick to bring this up and get action.

“We’ve seen launched this week boards that they’re putting on the back of school buses to warn motorists of the dangers of passing parked buses.

“I don’t expect the law to change overnight, but I truly believe that there’s a lot of momentum around this movement.”

Referring to Stella McGinn, the mother of Caitlin-Rose McMullan, Cllr Quinn continued: “Stella McGinn has been interviewed a few times. She’s very active on Facebook and very supportive of the work that everybody’s doing, and it’s great that all the political parties are coming together.”