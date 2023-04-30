Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is to explore the possibility of repairing the dog run at Craigavon lakes.

The issue was raised at the monthly meeting of the council by Councillor Margaret Tinsley who told the chamber she was unaware of the facility before a constituent raised the issue with her, claiming it has fallen in to a “state of disrepair”.

The Craigavon councillor asked that council officers investigate how it could be fixed and present a report to the leisure and community services committee for consideration at its next meeting in June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This afternoon it was drawn to my attention that we have something called a dog run at Craigavon lakes,” said Cllr Tinsley.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is to explore the possibility of repairing the dog run at Craigavon lakes. Generic image.

“I am not sure if any of the other councillors are aware of it but I had not been before today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was approached when I was on the doors and told about it. Seemingly the public pay to use it but it has become extremely unkempt, with the constituent describing it as having ‘fallen into a state of disrepair’

“Apparently, there is not even a decent latch to keep the gate closed and while I am not sure what way purdah works with our council officers, I just wanted to raise the issue here tonight to see if someone could take a wee look into it and see what the problem is.

“Maybe a report could be brought back to the leisure services committee in June if that is possible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Margaret Tinsley

Council’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Greenfield told the chamber he was aware of the facility and said he was “sure” officers would investigate the issue.

“I am sure Jonathan Hayes [strategic director of neighbourhood services] will look into that and see what can be done,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement