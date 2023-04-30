Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
12 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
13 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
16 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack

Call for dog run between Craigavon lakes to be repaired

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is to explore the possibility of repairing the dog run at Craigavon lakes.

By Adam Morton, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 30th Apr 2023, 08:29 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 08:31 BST

The issue was raised at the monthly meeting of the council by Councillor Margaret Tinsley who told the chamber she was unaware of the facility before a constituent raised the issue with her, claiming it has fallen in to a “state of disrepair”.

The Craigavon councillor asked that council officers investigate how it could be fixed and present a report to the leisure and community services committee for consideration at its next meeting in June.

“This afternoon it was drawn to my attention that we have something called a dog run at Craigavon lakes,” said Cllr Tinsley.

Most Popular
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is to explore the possibility of repairing the dog run at Craigavon lakes. Generic image.Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is to explore the possibility of repairing the dog run at Craigavon lakes. Generic image.
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is to explore the possibility of repairing the dog run at Craigavon lakes. Generic image.

“I am not sure if any of the other councillors are aware of it but I had not been before today.

“I was approached when I was on the doors and told about it. Seemingly the public pay to use it but it has become extremely unkempt, with the constituent describing it as having ‘fallen into a state of disrepair’

“Apparently, there is not even a decent latch to keep the gate closed and while I am not sure what way purdah works with our council officers, I just wanted to raise the issue here tonight to see if someone could take a wee look into it and see what the problem is.

“Maybe a report could be brought back to the leisure services committee in June if that is possible.”

Councillor Margaret TinsleyCouncillor Margaret Tinsley
Councillor Margaret Tinsley

Council’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Greenfield told the chamber he was aware of the facility and said he was “sure” officers would investigate the issue.

“I am sure Jonathan Hayes [strategic director of neighbourhood services] will look into that and see what can be done,” he said.

Read More
In pictures: Portadown Boat Club regatta attracts hundreds to River Bann

“I actually do know what it is, I walked past it and wondered what it was, there is quite a bit of metal there for dogs to run up and down and it is quite a good thing to have there.”

Related topics:CraigavonCraigavon Borough CouncilArmagh CityBanbridgeJonathan Hayes