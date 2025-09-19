Call for update on Japanese knotweed problem across Mid Ulster

Mid Ulster council has been asked to provide an update on the current local situation regarding the invasive plant Japanese knotweed.

Councillor Clement Cuthbertson called for the latest information relating to those parts of the council area where the invasive plant has been spotted, and particularly so in Railway Park, Dungannon, which is due to be redeveloped.

Speaking at the latest Environment committee meeting, the Dungannon DUP representative stated: “I just want to raise about Japanese knotweed. We would have spoken about this in the past, several years ago.

"It’s an invasive, non-native plant. I know a couple of years ago, we would have been presented on the Environmental committee with a list of a possible eight to 10 council-owned properties that had Japanese knotweed, and we would have been updated in relation to how the treatment of those sites was going on.

Japanese knotweed. Picture NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

"I have been contacted by two people recently. One person, a private landowner, a homeowner who is concerned in relation to Japanese knotweed on neighbouring property, and also a member of the public has come forward in relation to what he [describes as] a lot of Japanese knotweeds in Railway Park in Dungannon.

"So, I would like to make a proposal that maybe for the next meeting, we could have a piece of work back in relation to the eight to 10 properties [on which] we would have had an update before in relation to Japanese knotweed. How are they progressing? Is it still an issue?

"Possibly if there was any information in relation to what legislation there is from the Department on Japanese knotweed to protect homeowners.

"And, finally, maybe if a fresh investigation could be done on Railway Park, because we all know there is a significant scheme coming in Railway Park, and the last thing we want to do is sign up for tender or contracts on that, and then discover that it’s infested in areas with Japanese knotweed, which would potentially add cost to any tender that has been awarded. So, if that could come forward at the next meeting, it would be greatly appreciated.”