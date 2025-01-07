Campaigners launch petition to save Max the dog

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Campaigners have launched a petition calling on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to release a dog from the pound into the care of a loving foster family.

Max is just five or six months old and has been assessed as being a ‘pit bull type’ dog, despite campaigners saying his parents are a Staffordshire bull terrier and French bull dog.

The pup has been in the pound since December 10, with campaigners urgently appealing for him to be released to a suitable foster home.

Zara Morrow from the campaign said: “We need to get Max out of the pound. He has been there for four weeks, without walks, interaction because wardens have unfairly assessed a dog that is too young.

Campaigners have launched a petition, calling on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to release Max to a foster home. Pic credit: Contributed by Zara Morrow

"Alongside the USPCA and other leading welfare charities like Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary, we have put forward a framework that would allow Max to be released to a vetted, foster home who would then become Max’s legal guardians before the independent assessment is performed.

“All we can hope for is that the council look favourably to the proposed foster agreement that would let Max be released to this home pending the third party assessment.”

Over 11,000 people have signed the petition to save Max. The petition can be signed online at https://www.change.org/p/mercy-for-max-release-max-from-council-kennels.

A spokesperson for the USPCA said: "Our primary concern is the well-being of Max, and we are fully committed to ensuring that this process is handled with the utmost care, professionalism, and in line with the best interests of the animal.

"We understand that a critical next step in Max’s case is the re-assessment process, and we urge the Council to work in close partnership with the USPCA to agree on an impartial third-party assessor. ”This collaboration will ensure that the re-assessment is thorough, unbiased, and conducted by an individual or organization with the expertise needed to make an informed decision.

"At the USPCA, we firmly believe in the importance of a fair and transparent process.

"We are dedicated to working alongside the relevant authorities and all involved parties to ensure that Max’s future is decided in a manner that reflects his needs, safety, and welfare.

"The outcome of this re-assessment will not only impact Max’s future but also set an important precedent for how similar cases are managed moving forward.

"The USPCA remains in communication with the Council, and we are hopeful that a positive and cooperative solution will be reached promptly. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and advocate for Max’s best interests at every stage of this process.”

Stephen Kennedy from Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary also backed the campaign to save Max. He said: “The consequences of Breed Specific Legislation ( BSL) means it was illegal to keep certain breeds of dogs unless you follow certain procedures and have an exemption certificate.

"The consequences of BSL means that some pups need assessed to see if they are a Bully "type" dog, this can only be done accurately when they reach nine months old, the assessment carried out by an expert.

"Max is one of those pups who is suspected of being a Bully "Type" dog and cannot be assessed until he reaches nine months old.

"The pup is kept in the Council Pound and although the staff at the Pound do the best they can, Max needs enrichment, walks and socialisation with other animals and humans to ensure he will become a loving companion just like any other dog.

"We would simply ask that Max is released out to a fit and proper foster home with agreed procedures in place.

"There are procedures in place in England and Wales facilitated by the RSPCA to deal with similar issues in those jurisdictions so it should not be too difficult to mirror those procedures here in Northern Ireland.

"This issue urgently needs addressed, I am sure there will be other pups that will need help in the very near future and the animal loving community will certainly demand this issue is dealt with.

"In finishing I believe the Breed Specific Legalisation is flawed and needs to be reviewed as has happened in other countries.

“We need effective, timely and enforceable legislation for dog related problems, regardless of breed or type and based on behaviour, we need education in schools to understand dog behaviour and why dogs bite. That should be the way forward.”

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Councillors have also called for action to be taken.

Councillor Gary Hynds commented: “When I first heard about the case of Max, I was concerned. As a council and councillors we then got very clear concerns and advice quickly provided by the USPCA.

"We should be following their advice, and I have said so both in the chamber and to council officers.

"It’s disappointing that hasn’t been the case to date, however, I am hoping this can be fully resolved very soon. It’s ok to admit you get things wrong at times, if you correct the wrong, and that’s a position the council is in, in my view.

"We need to work with the USPCA and do the right thing on this, as soon as possible.”

Councillor Sharon Skillen added: “I feel the legislation the council has to implement is wholly unfair and should be amended.

"I will continue to work with the USPCA and council to try and find a resolution where Max isn’t in a kennel or put to sleep.”

A spokesperson for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council stated: “The Council has been carefully considering the circumstances surrounding the abandoned dog which was collected on December 10, 2024.

"We are very mindful of the significant public commentary and concern surrounding this issue.

"At the Council meeting on December 17, it was agreed to arrange an additional assessment to provide further assurance on the identification of the breed.

"We will appoint an independent, external agency to complete this assessment as early as possible in the New Year.”