Campaigners to save Max the dog vow not to give up the fight

Campaigners for a Dundonald dog on death row have vowed “we won’t give up” the fight for Max as a council refuses to make breed assessment reports on the suspected pit bull available to the public.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has now engaged in a legal process for a judge to decide the stray pet’s fate amid what a Council Committee meeting was told were “evil” levels of abuse targeted at local authority staff.Save Max from Euthanasia spokesperson Zara Duncan talked to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) following a protest at the council’s environment committee meeting,

She said: “Max’s supporters gathered outside Lisburn and Castlereagh council chambers to call for transparency and the release of Max’s independent third party assessment, the report and the outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What became clear during the council meeting was that the independent assessment report would not be shared with the public nor with councillors.

Campaigners vow to continue the fight to save Max the dog. Pic credit: LDRS

“In addition Max’s visitations of a potential future family would not be supported by the council.

“We will now look to follow legal proceedings, which have been launched…and we won’t give up.”

LCCC released a statement outlining its position ahead of the committee meeting, it read: “The outcome and reports from all assessments have been shared and discussed confidentially with the chief executive of the USPCA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we are seeking to find a solution to this matter through the courts, the assessment reports cannot be shared more widely at this time.”Max, a stray puppy, has been held on ‘death row’ at kennels since Christmas.LCCC elected members have raised their concerns to council CEO David Burns over what has been claimed to be a lack of transparency regarding the dog’s assessment reports, which had led to multiple confidential briefings.The USPCA has also raised its concerns with a number of legal letters handed into Lagan Valley Island.In chambers, Environment Committee vice-chair Gary Hynds said: “These reports were paid for by the ratepayers and we as their elected representatives should be allowed to see all the assessment reports in full."

Campaigners vow to continue the fight to save Max the dog. Pic credit: LDRS

The public gallery was packed out at Lagan Valley Island with cries of “shame” from Max supporters as committee chairperson Pat Catney refused to allow the proposal on opening the reports to go to the floor to be potentially seconded and approved.

He said: “As proceedings are now going to the courts, the assessment reports on Max are now considered legal evidence.

“Due to that fact I won’t allow the proposal to go forward. I hope that you can understand my reasoning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The environment director confirmed: “No, these (assessment reports) cannot be released into the public domain.

“Any timeframe for a resolution is now in the hands of the courts.”

In terms of Max’s welfare, the officer added: “He is socialised and walked regularly.”

The chamber heard claims that council staff had been targeted by online abuse, with Alderman James Tinsley saying: “We have a duty of care for our staff and for Max, there are lessons to be learned here.

“There have been vindictive and evil comments made to staff members.

“We need to support our staff, they need to be looked after and protected.”