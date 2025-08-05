Planning permission has been approved for a replacement main stand at Carrick Rangers Football Club, at Taylor’s Avenue, Carrickfergus.

The proposal was given the go ahead by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee at a recent meeting.

A planning officer told the meeting that the application is for a stand at the northern end of the pitch to be replaced.

He indicated it is “typical of modern stadium design”. It will feature 846 seats to include spaces for VIP guests, media and disabled visitors along with a bar/club room, kitchen, gym, physio room and toilets. The proposed building will be 96 metres in length and 9.5 metres in height.

The proposed new stand for Carrick Rangers. Image: supplied by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

A proposal for a new clubhouse, changing rooms and multi-purpose rooms was given the go-ahead in January 2024. A report presented to the committee noted permission has been granted previously for new stands behind the goals to the east and west of the pitch.

The officer said no objections have been received from consultees including Department for Infrastructure Roads which had no objection over access, car parking, traffic flow or road safety or from members of the public. An existing car park would be accessed from Prince William Way.

The officer went on to say the proposal “represents an acceptable form of development for this location and will enhance facilities which exist at the ground and those which have already been granted approval”.

A “typical of modern stadium design” is proposed at Taylor's Avenue. Image supplied by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The committee report said the site consists of the main grass surface football pitch with a main stand and terracing on the northern side of the pitch. There is a covered terrace at the western end. It states the proposal seeks to replace an existing grandstand and spectator terracing with a new covered seating stand.

Knockagh Alliance Councillor Aaron Skinner proposed accepting the recommendation to approve the application. He said: “It is great to see this project moving forward.”

The proposal was seconded by Bannside DUP Cllr Tyler Hoey before permission was granted unanimously.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter