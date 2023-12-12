Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has retained its Gold Workplace Charter Award in recognition of the support it offers employees impacted by domestic violence and abuse.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, alongside Deputy Mayor Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop as the Mayor accepts the Gold Workplace Charter for Council at the Onus Awards 2023. Credit CCGBC

The presentation was made at November’s Onus Awards ceremony, with the Council part of a growing network of employers who have developed a workplace policy and delivered staff training.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast, Councillor Steven Callaghan, said: “This is the eighth consecutive year that we have been presented with this award and I was honoured to accept it on behalf of Council.

“It is important that we continue to support our employees if they find themselves impacted by domestic violence or abuse and ensure that all staff know they have somewhere to turn.

“Domestic abuse happens all too often, with recent figures from the PSNI confirming over 33,000 cases in Northern Ireland in the year ending September 2023. The very sad reality is that this is affecting too many people in our communities, and as an employer, Council is here to help.

“I am pleased that we continue to be acknowledged for our work to support staff impacted in these most difficult of situations.”

A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual violence, now or in the past, by ringing 0808 802 1414. This is open to all women and men affected by domestic and sexual violence. In an emergency, contact the PSNI on 999.