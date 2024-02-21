Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council axes plans for a cycle path in Armoy
Council officers recommended withdrawing plans for the Active Travel Path in the village at a meeting of the Council’s Leisure and Development Committee on Tuesday, February 20.
The path was part of the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme (CRSSRP), and plans were accepted by councillors in 2022 alongside several regeneration plans for villages in the area.
The CRSSRP was funded through the Department for Communities (DfC), the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), DfI and the Council.
An extensive upgrade to the Church Road Playpark in Armoy was completed in October last year.
Officers said: “Despite strenuous efforts by specialist technical consultants, there is no scheme design achievable that will satisfy current DfI regulations in relation to crossing from the cycle path – across a 60 mph road - into Lime Park.”
Current DfI regulations dictate that a controlled crossing would need to be designed into the scheme if it is to receive DfI approval. Officers said the project had a delivery deadline of March next year, so completing it in line with DfI’s regulations by that time was not achievable.
They recommended that the application was withdrawn, the proposal removed from the CRSSRP, and the £109,000 of funding reallocated to other projects. The officers stressed that they were not “getting rid of the project altogether”, and plan to retain the application on a capital programme list in the future.