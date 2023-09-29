Funding has been allocated for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Asylum Seeker and Refugee Plan.

Council agree funding for Vineyard asylum seeker services. Credit NI World

At a meeting of the council’s Leisure and Development Committee on Tuesday, September 18, councillors agreed to provide funding of £14,000 to charity Vineyard Compassion for the provision of support services to asylum seekers placed in the borough.

According to a report submitted to the committee, in June 2023, the council received and approved the Asylum and Refugee Plan which allocated a total sum of £162,095 from The Executive Office (TEO) sponsored by The Home Office.

The report explains: “This funding was allocated to council for research and development of local action plan; staff resource costs for the coordination and overseeing the delivery of the action plan; and programme costs for the development and provision of resources to support activities and services to aid integration.”

It adds that Vineyard Compassion have “support structures in place”. They have been identified “as the sole provider of services in the triangle area and are providing these services through the anti-poverty network for those who are most in need”.

The report continues: “In response to this gap in provision, and increased demand on existing wrap around services, Vineyard have recently employed a Welcome Co-ordinator for new arrivals to the CCGBC area.