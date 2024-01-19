Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council recently hosted a networking event for the the local tourism industry.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council partnered with Tourism Northern Ireland (TNI) and Ireland’s Association for Adventure Tourism (IAAT) for a networking and support event to guide operators working in the outdoor recreation sector.

Businesses gathered for a meeting at Cloonavin on Friday, January 12, to explore potential opportunities and support available to the sector and to discuss some of the challenges it faces.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Steven Callaghan, said: “Council’s Destination and Coast and Countryside teams were delighted to join with our partner agencies for this event in Cloonavin, which presented a great opportunity for businesses involved in the outdoor recreation sector to meet and receive insights from Council, Tourism Northern Ireland and Ireland’s Association for Adventure Tourism.

L-R Richard Gillen, Council's Coast and Countryside Manager; Amy Patterson, Crindle Bespoke; Kerrie McGonigle, Council's Destination Manager; Colin Wolfe, Chairman Ireland's Association for Adventure Tourism (IAAT); Maria McAllister, Interim Manager Landscapes and Activities Tourism Northern Ireland; Brendan Kenny, Chief Executive IAAT. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

“As a destination, Causeway Coast and Glens provides a fantastic and engaging landscape with diverse terrain, which allows for a wide range of outdoor recreation activities – many of which provide an adrenaline rush for thrill seekers.”

Landscapes and Activities Interim Manager at TNI, Maria McAlister, added: “Outdoor tourism is a key element of the local economy with far-reaching benefits including social and community well-being. This timely initiative builds on the growing demand for outdoor activity and supports Tourism NI’s five year ‘Embracing Outdoor Tourism’ framework.

“We are delighted to support this event, to hear from local tourism operators on their tourism journeys, to amplify Northern Ireland’s compelling ‘Embrace a Giant Spirit’ destination brand and work together to advance sustainable, regenerative outdoor tourism to become a hallmark of the area.

“The focus to support high quality outdoor experiences will encourage a competitive offering that allows for retention of visitors for longer, visitor dispersal to lesser-known villages and towns, and an extended season.”

IAAT CEO, Brendan Kenny, said they were “thrilled to have been part of this event and to meet local operators and other key stakeholders in the area.”