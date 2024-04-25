Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At a Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting on Tuesday, April 23, members were made aware of the workshop, which is being hosted by the Northern Ireland local government association (NILGA).

The councillors’ workshop, entitled “Employment Issues and Negotiating with Trade Unions” will be carried out online on Thursday, May 9. A council officer said the event was being held with support from the Local Government Training Group (LGTG ), and was a free event open to all elected members.

“Being a good employer means making your employees feel more valued and more effective in their work,” a NILGA statement said. “Resulting in the improved delivery of council services for the residents in your communities.

Council members were made aware of the NILGA workshop, being held on May 9, at Tuesday’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting. CREDIT ANDY BALFOUR

“This workshop will guide you through key employment areas, including recruitment, employee rights and obligations, employment policies, employment challenges, and negotiating with trade unions.

“Each area covered will provide you as a councillor, with the advice and information you need to benefit the council and its employees, taking into account employment legislation as well as good practice. Elected members are the council employers and decision makers, and accountability lies with you, even when things go wrong.