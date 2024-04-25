Causeway Coast and Glens Council members invited to trade union negotiation workshop
At a Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting on Tuesday, April 23, members were made aware of the workshop, which is being hosted by the Northern Ireland local government association (NILGA).
The councillors’ workshop, entitled “Employment Issues and Negotiating with Trade Unions” will be carried out online on Thursday, May 9. A council officer said the event was being held with support from the Local Government Training Group (LGTG ), and was a free event open to all elected members.
“Being a good employer means making your employees feel more valued and more effective in their work,” a NILGA statement said. “Resulting in the improved delivery of council services for the residents in your communities.
“This workshop will guide you through key employment areas, including recruitment, employee rights and obligations, employment policies, employment challenges, and negotiating with trade unions.
“Each area covered will provide you as a councillor, with the advice and information you need to benefit the council and its employees, taking into account employment legislation as well as good practice. Elected members are the council employers and decision makers, and accountability lies with you, even when things go wrong.
“To fulfil your role effectively in dealing with employment issues, you must have a good knowledge and grasp of what they are, why they are important, how you are involved and what support is available. Learning and discussions will be relevant to the councillor’s unique role.”