Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council members have praised organisers of the borough’s VE Day commemoration events.

On May 8, the council hosted a number of events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, which saw the formal acceptance of Germany’s unconditional surrender during World War II.

The annaiversary event included a military village, static military vehicle displays and a themed tea dance in New Row Presbyterian Church Hall.

At May’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting, chair and DUP alderman, Michelle Knight-McQuillan, thanked all of council members who “put the effort in to the plan and the and the execution of the VE Day”.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Tanya Stirling and Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan pictured at Coleraine's VE Day 80th anniversary commemorations. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

Ald Knight-McQuillan, who also chairs council’s Commemoration and Celebration Subcommittee, added: “I’ve had nothing but really good comments and feedback from the public.

“Obviously [thank you to] the officers for the work that they put in as well, and all of the outside bodies who came together in their own free time to produce an excellent programme.

“Given the day that it was [North West 200 Race Day], I think everything just fell into place and it went really well. So I just want that put on record of my thanks to everybody who took part. It was a privilege to be involved in and to chair the subcommittee that organised the actual event.”