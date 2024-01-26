Register
Causeway Coast and Glens Council submits £6m action plan to EU

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Peaceplus Partnership’s £6m local action plan bid has been submitted to the special European Union programmes body.
By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:20 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 15:20 GMT
Peaceplus is a new cross-border funding programme supported by the European Union, the UK Government, the Irish Government, and the Northern Ireland administration.

Chair of the Peaceplus Partnership, Sinn Féin Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “The submission of the co-designed local action plan has been meticulously planned and considered, coming after what has been a year long process of consultation within the wider community.

“Consultants included a large number of individual and collective stakeholders within the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area. We as a partnership are extremely grateful for each and every individual contribution, which has now brought this plan to fruition.”

Council has submitted a £6m local plan. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens CouncilCouncil has submitted a £6m local plan. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council
Council has submitted a £6m local plan. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Cllr McQuillan praised the “hard work, effort and commitment that each and every partner had brought to the table during the consultation period”. He added: “In particular, we are indebted to the pragmatic and advisory approach that so many of our partners took on this journey.”

The Council’s Peaceplus submission will focus on three thematic areas - local community regeneration and transformation, building thriving and peaceful communities, and celebrating cultural expression.

In total, a series of 23 programmes will be delivered, meeting the needs of a wide range of communities, individuals, and organisations throughout the Borough. The bid was submitted to the Special European Union Programmes Body in December last year, and a decision is expected by June.

The Peaceplus Partnership will also host a series of roadshows and information sessions regarding the tendering process and the importance of partnership working for the purposes of programme delivery.

