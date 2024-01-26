Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peaceplus is a new cross-border funding programme supported by the European Union, the UK Government, the Irish Government, and the Northern Ireland administration.

Chair of the Peaceplus Partnership, Sinn Féin Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “The submission of the co-designed local action plan has been meticulously planned and considered, coming after what has been a year long process of consultation within the wider community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Consultants included a large number of individual and collective stakeholders within the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area. We as a partnership are extremely grateful for each and every individual contribution, which has now brought this plan to fruition.”

Council has submitted a £6m local plan. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Cllr McQuillan praised the “hard work, effort and commitment that each and every partner had brought to the table during the consultation period”. He added: “In particular, we are indebted to the pragmatic and advisory approach that so many of our partners took on this journey.”

The Council’s Peaceplus submission will focus on three thematic areas - local community regeneration and transformation, building thriving and peaceful communities, and celebrating cultural expression.

In total, a series of 23 programmes will be delivered, meeting the needs of a wide range of communities, individuals, and organisations throughout the Borough. The bid was submitted to the Special European Union Programmes Body in December last year, and a decision is expected by June.

Advertisement

Advertisement