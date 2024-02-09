Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Council struck its new District Rate for April 2024 – March 2025 at a special meeting on Thursday (February 8). The figure of 6.86% means that a business with a Net

Annual Vale (NAV) of £10,000 will see an increase of £189.56 to its annual rates bill, or £3.65 per week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For householders, the effect of the increase will be £38.17 per year or 73p each week, based on a house with the Borough average capital value of £124,728.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has struck its new District Rate for April 2024 – March 2025 at 6.86%. Credit NI World

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “Like all businesses and organisations, Council faces significant financial pressures, including utility costs, increased insurance costs and high levels of inflation, all of which are putting considerable strain on revenue.

“In setting the £63.5m budget for 2024/25, Council has taken these factors and many others into account, including a substantial pay award for our hard-working staff.

“Waste management is an area that presents significant financial challenges, particularly as our last operational landfill site is expected to reach capacity and close in the coming months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Another aspect is the ongoing uncertainty around the level of the Rates Support Grant from the Department of Communities. The reduced level of this funding over recent years continues to place additional budgetary pressures on Council. Thanks to close financial monitoring, Council’s inherited borrowings have been reducing steadily over recent years, now standing at just under £50m. As result, we have been able to reduce our projected interest payments.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “Like all businesses and organisations, Council faces significant financial pressures, including utility costs, increased insurance costs and high levels of inflation, all of which are putting considerable strain on revenue. In setting the £63.5m budget for 2024/25, Council has taken these factors and many others into account, including a substantial pay award for our hard-working staff."

“Elected members have worked closely with Council officers to agree a District Rate that will minimise the financial burden on householders and businesses, while balancing the need to maintain our excellent frontline operations and ensure continued investment in our services and infrastructure going forward.”

In a statement released after the meeting, a Council spokesperson said: “In the past year, Council has completed several significant projects, including a £600,000 upgrade of fitness suites across our leisure centres, and the completion of the £3.3m regeneration of Portrush Recreation Grounds, which will further enhance the resort ahead of the return of The Open in 2025.

"Over the next five years, Council remains committed to the continued delivery of an ambitious capital programme, including a £72m Growth Deal and £2m Covid Recovery Small Settlement Regeneration Programme. Plans are also continuing apace for the creation of a new leisure centre in Ballycastle, after the project was recently awarded £8.1m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, which Council will also be supporting financially. These investments in the Borough will be for the benefit of all who live, work and visit here.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rates bill, issued by Land and Property Services (LPS), is made up of the District Rate and the Regional Rate. The Regional Rate is agreed by the Northern Ireland Executive, while local councils set the District Rate.