Change to brown bin collections in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough
The council has announced that brown bin collections will return to a fortnightly schedule for all households, starting from week commencing Monday, March 31.
All residents are being urged to check the council website to find their next collection date at - www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/resident/when-is-my-bin-
day/ or by downloading the ABC Council App on the App store and Google Play store.
A council spokesperson explained: "The return to fortnightly collections marks the end of the ‘One in Four’ winter pilot initiative which was introduced in December to enable the council to lower its carbon footprint through less mileage and fuel usage, at a time when less garden waste is produced.
"ABC Council would like to thank all residents for playing their part in this initiative and continuing to recycle their food waste through the brown bin, and in turn helping reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill."
For further information and advice, residents can also contact the Environmental Services team by emailing [email protected] or telephoning: 03300 561 020.
