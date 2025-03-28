Change to brown bin collections in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A change is on the way for brown bin collections across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has announced that brown bin collections will return to a fortnightly schedule for all households, starting from week commencing Monday, March 31.

All residents are being urged to check the council website to find their next collection date at - www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/resident/when-is-my-bin-

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

day/ or by downloading the ABC Council App on the App store and Google Play store.

Brown bin collections are returning to a fortnightly schedule for all households across the ABC Borough. Picture: National World

A council spokesperson explained: "The return to fortnightly collections marks the end of the ‘One in Four’ winter pilot initiative which was introduced in December to enable the council to lower its carbon footprint through less mileage and fuel usage, at a time when less garden waste is produced.

"ABC Council would like to thank all residents for playing their part in this initiative and continuing to recycle their food waste through the brown bin, and in turn helping reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill."

For further information and advice, residents can also contact the Environmental Services team by emailing [email protected] or telephoning: 03300 561 020.