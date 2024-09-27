City Councillor raises concerns of a rat invasion at Hillsborough Forest Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Northern Ireland’s most visited forest parks is ”unfortunately” becoming “popular” with rats according to a DUP Councillor.

Hillsborough Forest Park has recently had major investment from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC,) generating hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, according to local authority reports.

However, it seems the Co Down forest park is now also attracting little furry tourists to its newly developed pathways.

Downshire East, Andrew Gowan said: “Hillsborough Forest Park is as popular as ever.

Concern over rats at Hillsborough Forest Park. Pic credit: NIWD

“However, it seems to be becoming increasingly popular for vermin, unfortunately, as well.

“I have had a number of constituents over recent weeks raise sightings of rats as they have been out walking with their families in Hillsborough Forest Park.

“Maybe between our parks team and environment team, they could look in to that issue to see if anything could be done, just to rest the concerns of those constituents.”

Mayor Kurtis Dickson (Alliance) responded: “We’ll make sure to get that matter sorted.”