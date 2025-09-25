Climate friendly burials could be introduced in Lisburn

Climate friendly burials could be set to take place at a Northern Ireland council with an option for people’s remains to grow into trees.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has agreed to further debate an Alliance proposal to lower the environmental impact of burial and cremations.

However, a DUP councillor has raised a query over the actual demand for a move away from traditional funeral service.

Bringing forward the motion, Castlereagh South Alliance councillor, Bronagh Magee said: "This council recognises the significant environmental impact of traditional burial and cremation practices, including high carbon emissions, chemical pollution, and long-term land use challenges.

“The council further acknowledges the growing public interest in more sustainable, dignified, and low-carbon alternatives to conventional practices, such as natural (green) burials, tree pod interment, and other emerging end-of-life methods.

“Natural burial, which involves the use of biodegradable materials, avoids embalming, and often takes place in woodland or meadow settings with minimal ongoing maintenance, has already been successfully implemented in other parts of the UK as a simple and ecologically restorative option.”

One of the stand out options of tree pod interment, is a biodegradable option that’s designed to use remains to grow a tree.

Currently, only cremated remains can be safely used to nurture new tree growth by being placed in a biodegradable urn.

The green motion comes as the UK Government works towards continuing efforts to lower harmful gas emissions by 2027.

Until recently only one crematorium was operated in Northern Ireland, located at Roselawn and within the LCCC boundary, which is operated by Belfast City Council.

However, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council opened Northern Ireland’s second crematorium on the Doagh Road, Newtownabbey in June 2023 following a £5m investment by the local authority.

Planning permission for a Moira crematorium has already been granted at LCCC, with the intention that it will be privately operated.

Lisburn South DUP Alderman, Paul Porter said: “Before we go ahead to the debate in the environmental committee, perhaps the officers can prepare a report on the amount of requests that have actually come in for this.

“I think that will actually help any debate on this matter during the committee meeting.”

The environment committee will debate the matter in October.