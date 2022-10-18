LCCC agreed in principle at last week’s corporate committee, to allow Lagan Valley Island to be lit up for the festive occasion, should a request come before the chamber.However, there was some opposition “for setting a precedent” on colours used and a query on whether Santa Claus would be available to throw the switch at a cost of almost £160 for the night. Lisburn North councillor, Nicholas Trimble said: “Far from me wanting to be the Grinch on this and I was named after the saint, Nicholas, so I am led to believe, but we should not be an advertisement for Coca Cola.

“The colours really should be red, white and green.”This year alone LCCC has lit up Lagan Valley Island nine times, including for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, at a total cost of £1,417.50.Alderman Stephen Martin said: “This would be an opportunity for us to show off our festive side. “We could leave the colour up to council officers, as long as it has red in it. I hope we could do this every year, as close to Christmas Eve as possible.”Lisburn South Alderman Paul Porter responded: “I just feel like saying ‘hum bug’. Though, I am looking forward to getting the request from Santa Claus to turn on the lights.”The proposal was carried with a council officer highlighting a future request to light LVI for Christmas could even come from “a public body”.