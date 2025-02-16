Community grants to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day could be given a boost

Community grants for VE Day 80th anniverary events in Lisburn and Castlereagh could be set for a budget boost despite an unknown number of applicants.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) corporate committee has been updated on commemoration plans in the district, with an overall budget of £120,000 from reserve money considered “extreme” by the deputy mayor.

The budget is split over two events with an estimated £89,250 for VE (Victory in Europe) Day in May and £30,000 for VJ (Victory in Japan) Day in August.

A pot of £45,000 is to be shared amongst local groups to commemorate the main VE Day event with a national guide for VJ Day not yet provided.

Cllr Brian Higginson has proposed the budget for VE Day community celebrations could be increased if the grants are oversubscribed. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

A council officer told the chamber “the council doesn’t have the final number of groups at this time” due to an extension of the application timeframe.Cllr Brian Higginson responded: “If the total number of groups who have applied for grants comes back as oversubscribed for the budget, I propose that we bring that back to the committee and we look at increasing the budget, when we have all the final figures.”

At the time applications opened in early January, LCCC had identified 64 grants of £700 to be made available to community groups with the process now closed.

Deputy Mayor, Ryan Carlin (SF) previously raised his concerns, saying “the estimate of costs is a bit extreme, especially when we are looking at trying to lower rates and other costs. This could have been more cost effective.”

Some of the budget breakdown for VE Day includes; £12,000 beacon lighting, £6,000 for a period themed tea dance, and £7,500 for flowerbeds.